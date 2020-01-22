This Week’s AEW Rankings: Omega & Page Jump To #1 In Tag Division

This week’s rankings for AEW are in and feature a big shift in the tag division, as Kenny Omega and Hangman Page jumped from #4 to #1. This is likely due to their win on last week’s episode of Dynamite, beating three other teams to become the #1 contenders to the tag team titles. The match will air tonight, but if you want to get spoiled, you can do so here.

Men’s Division

Champion: Chris Jericho (0-0 in 2020, 8-1-1 overall)

1. Jon Moxley (2-0, 7-1-1) (LW: #1)

2. Pac (1-0, 6-4-1) (LW: #4)

3. Cody (1-0, 8-3-1) (LW: #2)

4. Kenny Omega (0-0, 12-5) (LW: #3)

5. Sammy Guevara (2-1, 6-7) (LW: #5)

Women’s Division

Champion: Riho (2-0 in 2020, 10-2 overall)

1. Nyla Rose (1-1, 5-4) (LW: #2)

2. Hikaru Shida (1-1, 5-4) (LW: #1)

3. Kris Statlander (0-1, 4-3) (LW: #3)

4. Awesome Kong (1-0, 3-1) (LW: #4)

5. Britt Baker (0-1, 7-5) (LW: #5)

Tag Team Division

Champions: SCU (0-0 in 2020)

1. Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (2-0) (LW: #4)

2. Santana & Ortiz (0-1) (LW: #1)

3. The Young Bucks (0-1) (LW: #2)

4. The Dark Order (1-0) (LW: NR)

5. Lucha Bros (0-1) (LW: #5)