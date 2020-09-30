wrestling / News

This Week’s AEW Rankings: Penelope Ford Climbs In Women’s Division

September 30, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rankings

All Elite Wrestling has revealed this week’s official AEW rankings, which feature Penelope Ford moving up one spot in the women’s division. The men’s and tag team divisions remain unchanged.

Men’s Division

World Champion: Jon Moxley (18-0 in 2020, 24-2-1 overall)
TNT Champion: Brodie Lee (8-1 in 2020, 11-2 overall)
1. Lance Archer (13-1, 13-1) (LW: #1)
2. Brian Cage (8-1, 8-2) (LW: #2)
3. MJF (9-1, 14-3) (LW: #3)
4. Cody (18-2, 26-7-1) (LW: #4)
5. Scorpio Sky (8-2, 27-11) (LW: #5)

Women’s Division

Champion: Hikaru Shida (17-1 in 2020, 22-7 overall)
1. Nyla Rose (10-2, 17-6) (LW: #1)
2. Big Swole (8-3, 10-8) (LW: #2)
3. Penelope Ford (9-5, 11-8) (LW: #4)
4. Abadon (5-1, 5-1) (LW: #3)
5. Britt Baker (4-6, 13-10) (LW: #5)

Tag Team Division

Champions: FTR (9-0)
1. Best Friends (17-6) (LW: #1)
2. Young Bucks (7-3) (LW: #2)
3. Natural Nightmares (8-2) (LW: #3)
4. The Butcher & The Blade (9-5) (LW: #4)
5. Santana & Ortiz (8-5) (LW: #5)

