This Week’s AEW Rankings: Penelope Ford Climbs In Women’s Division
All Elite Wrestling has revealed this week’s official AEW rankings, which feature Penelope Ford moving up one spot in the women’s division. The men’s and tag team divisions remain unchanged.
Men’s Division
World Champion: Jon Moxley (18-0 in 2020, 24-2-1 overall)
TNT Champion: Brodie Lee (8-1 in 2020, 11-2 overall)
1. Lance Archer (13-1, 13-1) (LW: #1)
2. Brian Cage (8-1, 8-2) (LW: #2)
3. MJF (9-1, 14-3) (LW: #3)
4. Cody (18-2, 26-7-1) (LW: #4)
5. Scorpio Sky (8-2, 27-11) (LW: #5)
Women’s Division
Champion: Hikaru Shida (17-1 in 2020, 22-7 overall)
1. Nyla Rose (10-2, 17-6) (LW: #1)
2. Big Swole (8-3, 10-8) (LW: #2)
3. Penelope Ford (9-5, 11-8) (LW: #4)
4. Abadon (5-1, 5-1) (LW: #3)
5. Britt Baker (4-6, 13-10) (LW: #5)
Tag Team Division
Champions: FTR (9-0)
1. Best Friends (17-6) (LW: #1)
2. Young Bucks (7-3) (LW: #2)
3. Natural Nightmares (8-2) (LW: #3)
4. The Butcher & The Blade (9-5) (LW: #4)
5. Santana & Ortiz (8-5) (LW: #5)
Official #AEW Rankings as of Wednesday, September 30th, 2020 pic.twitter.com/7vVZSe5ck8
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 30, 2020
