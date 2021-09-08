This Week’s AEW Rankings: Ruby Soho Debuts, Jon Moxley Back In Top 5

The latest official AEW Rankings out, and the fallout from All Out sees Ruby Soho debut while Jon Moxley climbs back into the men’s top five. AEW released the latest official rankings on Wednesday, which you can see in full below.

The men’s division saw a new #1 contender after Christian Cage lost to Kenny Omega at All Out. Orange Cassidy moved up a spot to #1, with Powerhouse Hobbs up a spot as well to #2. Jungle Boy jumped two spots to #3 while Cage came in at #4. Jon Moxley pulled himself back into the rankings at #5 with his win over Satoshi Kojima, displacing Darby Allin who fell from the list.

Meanwhile, the women’s rankings saw Ruby Soho make her debut at #1 courtesy of her Casino Battle Royale win. She was followed by Thunder Rosa, Hikaru Shida (up a spot from last week), Kris Statlander (down three from #1 last week) and Jade Cargill. Tay Conti fell out of the rankings.

And finally, the tag team division saw a fair bit of shifting. In addition to the Lucha Bros displacing the Young Bucks as champions — the Bucks are now #1 contenders — Butcher and Blade returned to the top five with a #3 ranking now that The Butcher is back from injury. Santana & Ortiz moved down a spot to #4, as did the Varsity Blonds as they slipped to #5. FTR fell from the rankings this week.

Men’s Division

AEW World Champion: Kenny Omega (7-1 in 2021, 50-13 overall)

AEW TNT Champion: Miro (12-0 in 2021, 19-1 overall)

1. Orange Cassidy (15-1-1 in 2021, 39-12-2 overall) (LW: #2)

2. Powerhouse Hobbs (15-2 in 2021, 28-13 overall) (LW: #3)

3. Jungle Boy (13-2 in 2021, 58-29-1 overall) (LW: #5)

4. Christian Cage (7-1 in 2021, 9-1 overall) (LW: #1)

5. Jon Moxley (12-2 in 2021, 48-9-1 overall) (LW: NR)

Women’s Division

AEW Women’s Champion: Dr. Britt Baker DMD (14-1 in 2021, 32-14 overall)

1. Ruby Soho (Casino Battle Royale Winner)

2. Thunder Rosa (26-2 in 2021, 32-5 overall) (LW: #2)

3. Hikaru Shida (14-1 in 2021, 48-9 overall) (LW: #4)

4. Kris Statlander (16-1 in 2021, 26-10 overall) (LW: #1)

5. Jade Cargill (11-0 in 2021, 12-0 overall) (LW: #5)

Tag Team Division

AEW Tag Team Champions: Lucha Bros (11-0 in 2021)

1. The Young Bucks (10-2 in 2021) (LW: Champions)

2. Jurassic Express (11-3 in 2021) (LW: #2)

3. Butcher & Blade (8-0 in 2021) (LW: #NR)

4. Santana & Ortiz (7-3 in 2021) (LW: #3)

5. Varsity Blondes (18-5 in 2021) (LW: #4)