This Week’s AEW Rankings: Scorpio Sky Enters Top 5 Of Men’s Division

The latest AEW rankings have arrived before tonight’s Dynamite, and feature Scorpio Sky replacing Darby Allin at #5 in the men’s division. The women’s and tag divisions remain unchanged.

Men’s Division

World Champion: Jon Moxley (15-0 in 2020, 21-2-1 overall)

TNT Champion: Cody (17-1, 24-6-1)

1. MJF (8-0, 13-2) (LW: #1)

2. Lance Archer (10-1, 10-1) (LW: #2)

3. Brian Cage (6-1, 6-2) (LW: #3)

4. Brodie Lee (5-1, 7-1) (LW: #4)

5. Scorpio Sky (7-1, 24-10) (LW: NR)

Women’s Division

Champion: Hikaru Shida (15-1 in 2020, 20-7 overall)

1. Nyla Rose (7-2, 14-6) (LW: #1)

2. Big Swole (6-3, 8-7) (LW: #2)

3. Penelope Ford (6-4, 8-7) (LW: #3)

4. Abadon (3-1, 3-1) (LW: #4)

5. Britt Baker (4-4, 13-8) (LW: #5)

Tag Team Division

Champions: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (11-0 in 2020)

1. FTR (5-0) (LW: #1)

2. Best Friends (13-4) (LW: #2)

3. Dark Order (8-1) (LW: #3)

4. Young Bucks (5-2) (LW: #4)

5. Jurassic Express (5-2) (LW: #5)