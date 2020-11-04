This Week’s AEW Rankings: Shawn Spears and Jurassic Express Join Top 5

All Elite Wrestling has revealed the latest AEW Rankings, which shows some additions to the men’s and tag team divisions. Shawn Spears is now in the top five of the men’s division as Brodie Lee drops out. Meanwhile, Jurassic Express joined the top five of the tag team division, replacing Santana & Ortiz.

Men’s Division

World Champion: Jon Moxley (20-0 in 2020, 26-2-1 overall)

TNT Champion: Cody (20-2-1, 28-7-2)

1. Brian Cage (10-1, 10-2) (LW: #1)

2. MJF (9-1, 14-3) (LW: #2)

3. Lance Archer (13-2, 13-2) (LW: #3)

4. Darby Allin (13-5, 19-12-1) (LW: #5)

5. Shawn Spears (15-2, 21-13) (LW: NR)

Women’s Division

Champion: Hikaru Shida (19-1 in 2020, 25-7 overall)

1. Nyla Rose (11-2, 18-6) (LW: #1)

2. Penelope Ford (9-5, 11-8) (LW: #2)

3. Abadon (5-1, 5-1) (LW: #3)

4. Big Swole (10-4, 12-9) (LW: #4)

5. Britt Baker (6-6, 15-10) (LW: #5)

Tag Team Division

Champions: FTR (12-0)

1. Young Bucks (8-3) (LW: #1)

2. Best Friends (18-7) (LW: #2)

3. Natural Nightmares (8-2) (LW: #3)

4. The Butcher & The Blade (11-6) (LW: #4)

5. Jurassic Express (9-5) (LW: NR)