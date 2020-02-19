wrestling
This Week’s AEW Rankings: The Young Bucks Move To #1 In Tag Division
This week’s AEW rankings are now online, with some movement in the women’s and tag team divisions. Riho is now the #1 contender to the AEW Women’s title, a belt she lost on last week’s episode of Dynamite. Kris Statlander also moved up, taking #2. The men’s rankings are virtually unchanged, although MJF managed to get to #5. In the tag rankings, The Young Bucks unseated SCU for the #1 spot.
Men’s Rankings:
Champion: Chris Jericho (2020 singles record: 0-0, Overall 10-1-1)
#1: Jon Moxley (5-0, Overall 10-1-1, Last Week #1)
#2: Cody (2-0, Overall 9-3-1, Last Week #2)
#3: PAC (1-1, Overall 6-5-1, Last Week #3)
#4: Kenny Omega (0-0, Overall 14-6, Last Week #4)
#5: MJF (2-0, Overall 6-1, Last Week: N/A)
Women’s Rankings:
Champion: Nyla Rose (2020 singles record: 3-1, Overall 7-4)
#1: Riho (3-1, Overall 11-3, Last Week: Champion)
#2: Kris Statlander (1-1, Overall 5-3, Last Week #3)
#3: Hikaru Shida (2-1, Overall 7-4, Last Week #2)
#4: Yuka Sakazaki (1-0, Overall 1-2, Last Week #4)
#5: Britt Baker (1-2, Overall 8-6, Last Week: #5)
Tag Team Rankings:
Champions: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (2020 Record: 4-0)
#1: The Young Bucks (2-1, Last Week #2)
#2: SCU (2-2, Last Week #1)
#3: The Dark Order (2-0, Last Week #3)
#4: Santana and Ortiz (7-5, Last Week #4)
#5: Lucha Bros (0-1, Last Week #5)
