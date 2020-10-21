wrestling / News
This Week’s AEW Rankings: Young Bucks Top Tag Division
This week’s official AEW Rankings are now online, with changes in all three divisions, including the Young Bucks on top of the tag rankings. They take the #1 contenders spot from Best Friends, who lost their match with FTR on last week’s episode of Dynamite. That team drops down to #2. In the women’s division, Penelope Ford and Abadon each moved up a spot while Big Swole fell all the way to #4. Like Best Friends, she also lost a title match last week. Finally, Scorpio Sky has dropped out of the top five of the men’s division, replaced by Shawn Spears. Brian Cage is now the new #1 contender while Lance Archer (who lost to Jon Moxley last week) drops to #3. MJF is back up a spot as well, settling in at #2.
Men’s Division
World Champion: Jon Moxley (20-0 in 2020, 25-2-1 overall)
TNT Champion: Cody (19-2-1, 27-7-2)
1. Brian Cage (9-1, 9-2) (LW: #2)
2. MJF (9-1, 14-3) (LW: #3)
3. Lance Archer (13-2, 13-2) (LW: #1)
4. Brodie Lee (8-2, 11-3) (LW: #4)
5. Shawn Spears (14-2, 20-13) (LW: NR)
Women’s Division
Champion: Hikaru Shida (18-1 in 2020, 23-7 overall)
1. Nyla Rose (11-2, 18-6) (LW: #1)
2. Penelope Ford (9-5, 11-8) (LW: #3)
3. Abadon (5-1, 5-1) (LW: #4)
4. Big Swole (10-5, 12-8) (LW: #2)
5. Britt Baker (5-6, 14-10) (LW: #5)
Tag Team Division
Champions: FTR (11-0)
1. Young Bucks (7-3) (LW: #2)
2. Best Friends (17-7) (LW: #1)
3. Natural Nightmares (8-2) (LW: #3)
4. The Butcher & The Blade (10-5) (LW: #4)
5. Santana & Ortiz (8-5) (LW: #5)
