This Week’s Before The Impact Is Online
November 25, 2021 | Posted by
Chris Bey and Fallah Bahh are doing battle on this week’s Before the Impact, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the pre-show, which kicks off at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT ahead of tonight’s Impact Wrestling:
