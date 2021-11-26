wrestling / News

This Week’s Before The Impact Is Online

November 25, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Before the Impact

Chris Bey and Fallah Bahh are doing battle on this week’s Before the Impact, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the pre-show, which kicks off at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT ahead of tonight’s Impact Wrestling:

Before the Impact, Jeremy Thomas

