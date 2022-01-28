wrestling / News
This Week’s Before the Impact Is Online
January 27, 2022
This week’s episode of Before the Impact looks at the Honor No More invasion, and the livestream is online. You can see the livestream below for the video, described as follows:
“Gia Miller and Josh Mathews host the YouTube exclusive premiere of BTI – Before the Impact! Featuring the latest on the Honor No More invasion, an exclusive match showcasing the X-Division and the latest Iceman Intel!
With industry insider gossip, star interviews and exclusive matches Gia Miller and Josh Mathews present IMPACT’s pre-game show.”
