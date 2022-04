Before the Impact features the Knockouts Tag Team Championships on the line, with the livestream now online. You can see the video below, described as follows:

“BEFORE THE IMPACT! Josh Mathews & Gia Miller present BTI. HUGE EXCLUSIVE: Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The Influence – Madison Rayne & Tenille Dashwood – vs Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans vs Rosemary & Havok of Decay vs Gisele Shaw & Lady Frost!”