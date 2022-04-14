This Week’s Before The Impact Is Online

Before the Impact features the Madison Rayne battling Jessie McKay, with the livestream now online. You can see the video below, described as follows:

The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:30pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. The struggle for dominance between Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The Influence and The IInspiration rolls on as Madison Rayne battles Jessie McKay in singles action! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT on the road to Rebellion.