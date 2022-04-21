This Week’s Before The Impact Is Online

Before the Impact features Rich Swann & Willie Mack taking on Heath and Rhino, with the livestream now online. You can see the video below, which kicks off at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT and is described as follows:

On this episode of BEFORE THE IMPACT! Josh Mathews and Gia Miller look ahead IMPACT Rebellion happening this Saturday (April 23). PLUS in an exclusive match, Rich Swann & Willie Mack collide with Heath and Rhino!