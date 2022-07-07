wrestling / News

This Week’s Before the Impact Is Online

July 7, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Gisele Shaw battles Alisha Edwards on Before the Impact this week, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below, described as follows:

“Gisele Shaw looks to impress her new alliance-members in The Influence when she goes one-on-one with her former tag team partner, Alisha! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT.”

