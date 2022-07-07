wrestling / News
This Week’s Before the Impact Is Online
Gisele Shaw battles Alisha Edwards on Before the Impact this week, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below, described as follows:
“Gisele Shaw looks to impress her new alliance-members in The Influence when she goes one-on-one with her former tag team partner, Alisha! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT.”
