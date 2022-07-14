wrestling / News
This Week’s Before the Impact Is Online
July 14, 2022 | Posted by
Bhupinder Gujiar faces Johnny Swinger on Before the Impact this week, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below which kicks off at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT and is described as follows:
Josh Mathews and Gia Miller host IMPACT’S BTI. This week’s exclusive match features the fearsome rookie Bhupinder Gujiar taking on veteran Johnny Swinger.
More Trending Stories
- Ric Flair Takes Shot At Chris Jericho Following AEW Dynamite Segment
- Konnan Claims That Santana and Ortiz Are Not On Good Terms
- Jeff Jarrett On Scott Steiner’s ‘Big Poppa Pump’ Character In WCW, Steiner’s Transformation Into Singles Star
- Jade Cargill Shuts Down Stokely Hathaway Over Eddie Kingston Comment, Dax Harwood Weighs In