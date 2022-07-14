wrestling / News

This Week’s Before the Impact Is Online

July 14, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Before the Impact Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Bhupinder Gujiar faces Johnny Swinger on Before the Impact this week, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below which kicks off at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT and is described as follows:

Josh Mathews and Gia Miller host IMPACT’S BTI. This week’s exclusive match features the fearsome rookie Bhupinder Gujiar taking on veteran Johnny Swinger.

