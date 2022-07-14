This Week’s Before the Impact Is Online

Bhupinder Gujiar faces Johnny Swinger on Before the Impact this week, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below which kicks off at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT and is described as follows:

Josh Mathews and Gia Miller host IMPACT’S BTI. This week’s exclusive match features the fearsome rookie Bhupinder Gujiar taking on veteran Johnny Swinger.