This Week’s Before the Impact Is Online

Laredo Kid battles Johnny Swinger on Before the Impact this week, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below which kicks off at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT and is described as follows:

Gia Miller and Josh Mathews are back with another IMPACT Wrestling BTI! This week’s exclusive match sees Laredo Kid take on Johnny Swinger! PLUS Sami Callihan, The Bullet Club, Honor No More, and is Mickie James done?