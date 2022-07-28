This Week’s Before the Impact Is Online

Bhupinder Gujjar takes on Vincent on Before the Impact this week, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below which kicks off at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT and is described as follows:

Josh Mathews and Gia Miller present BTI, with an exclusive match between Honor No More’s Vincent and unbeaten Indian sensation Bhupinder Gujjar. Plus, news of a big IMPACT debut and Iceman’s Insider Intel!