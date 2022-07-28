wrestling / News
This Week’s Before the Impact Is Online
July 28, 2022 | Posted by
Bhupinder Gujjar takes on Vincent on Before the Impact this week, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below which kicks off at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT and is described as follows:
Josh Mathews and Gia Miller present BTI, with an exclusive match between Honor No More’s Vincent and unbeaten Indian sensation Bhupinder Gujjar. Plus, news of a big IMPACT debut and Iceman’s Insider Intel!
