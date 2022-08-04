wrestling / News
This Week’s Before the Impact Is Online
August 4, 2022 | Posted by
Savannah Evans does battle with Alisha on Before the Impact this week, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below which kicks off at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT and is described as follows:
Gia Miller and Josh Mathews present another BEFORE THE IMPACT – including exclusive KNOCKOUTS match: Savannah Evans vs Alisha!
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On Why He Thinks AEW Isn’t Competition For WWE, Decline Of Interest In Pro Wrestling
- Backstage Update on MJF Remaining Silent Since AEW Dynamite Promo
- Mick Foley on How Shawn Michaels’ ‘Sunny Days’ Comment Triggered Heat With Bret Hart
- Backstage Update on When Ronda Rousey Will Return to WWE TV From Her Suspension