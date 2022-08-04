wrestling / News

This Week’s Before the Impact Is Online

August 4, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Before the Impact 8-4-22 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Savannah Evans does battle with Alisha on Before the Impact this week, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below which kicks off at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT and is described as follows:

Gia Miller and Josh Mathews present another BEFORE THE IMPACT – including exclusive KNOCKOUTS match: Savannah Evans vs Alisha!

