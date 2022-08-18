wrestling / News
This Week’s Before the Impact Is Online
August 18, 2022 | Posted by
Gisele Shaw and Rosemary face off on Before the Impact this week, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below which kicks off at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT and is described as follows:
Josh Mathews and Gia Miller resent BTI, featuring highlights of the instant classic Josh Alexander vs Alex Shelley showdown, insider intel, and and exclusive match between Gisele Shaw and Decay’s Rosemary!
