This Week’s Before The Impact Is Online

August 12, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Before the Impact

– Impact Wrestling is starting up soon, and the Before the Impact pre-show is now online. You can see the video below, described as follows:

“The BTI team preview an action-packed edition of IMPACT! where the No.1 contender for the IMPACT World Title will be crowned in a 20-man Battle Royal. PLUS: Sam Adonis collides with Joeasa in a BTI exclusive match.”

