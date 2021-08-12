wrestling / News
This Week’s Before The Impact Is Online
August 12, 2021 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling is starting up soon, and the Before the Impact pre-show is now online. You can see the video below, described as follows:
“The BTI team preview an action-packed edition of IMPACT! where the No.1 contender for the IMPACT World Title will be crowned in a 20-man Battle Royal. PLUS: Sam Adonis collides with Joeasa in a BTI exclusive match.”
More Trending Stories
- AEW Dark: Elevation Taping Results For August 16 (SPOILERS)
- Jeff Jarrett On Judy Bagwell On a Pole Match At WCW New Blood Rising, Worked Shoot With Goldberg & Kevin Nash
- Backstage Notes on Who Ran Last Night’s WWE NXT TV, Update on Ember Moon
- Backstage Update on Wrestler WWE Officials Passed on Signing From Recent Tryouts