This Week’s Before the Impact Is Online
September 8, 2022
Shane Taylor makes his Impact debut on this week’s Before the Impact, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below which kicks off at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT and is described as follows:
Josh Mathews and Gia Miller are back with another BEFORE THE IMPACT! recapping HONOR NO MORE’S takeover the Tag Team & X-Division titles and Masha’s ascendance to No.1 contender status to Jordynne Grace’s IMPACT Knockout Title! PLUS, George Iceman has more Intel and in an exclusive match Shane Taylor collides with Decay’s Crazzy Steve.
