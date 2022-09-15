This Week’s Before the Impact Is Online

Yuya Uemura battles Raj Singh on this week’s Before the Impact, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below which kicks off at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT and is described as follows:

New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Yuya Uemura collides with Raj Singh in an exclusive match in this exclusive BEFORE THE IMPACT match! Gia Miller and Josh Mathews host BTI, IMPACT Wrestling’s magazine show. Plus George Iceman has more INSIDER Intel about a HIGE IMPACT signing!