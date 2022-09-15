wrestling / News
This Week’s Before the Impact Is Online
September 15, 2022 | Posted by
Yuya Uemura battles Raj Singh on this week’s Before the Impact, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below which kicks off at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT and is described as follows:
New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Yuya Uemura collides with Raj Singh in an exclusive match in this exclusive BEFORE THE IMPACT match! Gia Miller and Josh Mathews host BTI, IMPACT Wrestling’s magazine show. Plus George Iceman has more INSIDER Intel about a HIGE IMPACT signing!
More Trending Stories
- Roman Reigns Reveals His Biggest Mic Flub, Comments On Suffering Succotash
- Freddie Prinze Jr. Discusses How Honest Kevin Owens Is & How He Didn’t Tow Company Line for WWE Rivals Episodes
- TNT & TBS Could Include More Wrestling-Themed Shows In Future Lineups
- Road Dogg Critiques CM Punk’s Mentality for the Business, Says Punk Was Disrespectful to Him in WWE