wrestling / News

This Week’s Before the Impact Is Online

September 22, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Before the Impact Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Gisele Show battles Hyan on this week’s Before the Impact, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below which kicks off at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT and is described as follows:

Josh Mathews and Gia Miller are here with another BEFORE THE IMPACT show, featuring insider intel and, in an exclusive KNOCKOUTS match, Giselle Shaw takes on Hyan!

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Before the Impact, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading