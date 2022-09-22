wrestling / News
This Week’s Before the Impact Is Online
September 22, 2022 | Posted by
Gisele Show battles Hyan on this week’s Before the Impact, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below which kicks off at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT and is described as follows:
Josh Mathews and Gia Miller are here with another BEFORE THE IMPACT show, featuring insider intel and, in an exclusive KNOCKOUTS match, Giselle Shaw takes on Hyan!
