This Week’s Before the Impact Is Online
The X-Division Championship tournament continues on this week’s Before the Impact, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below which kicks off at 7:15 PM ET/4:15 PM PT and is described as follows:
The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:15pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. PJ Black makes his long-awaited return as he locks up with one of New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s most promising young stars, Yuya Uemura, in the X-Division Title Tournament! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT.
