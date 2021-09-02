wrestling / News

This Week’s Before the Impact Is Online

September 2, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Before the Impact

Jake Something is facing John Skylar on this week’s Before the Impact, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below, which kicks off at 7:30 ET/4:30 PT before tonight’s show:

Before the Impact, Jeremy Thomas

