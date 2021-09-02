wrestling / News
This Week’s Before the Impact Is Online
September 2, 2021 | Posted by
Jake Something is facing John Skylar on this week’s Before the Impact, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below, which kicks off at 7:30 ET/4:30 PT before tonight’s show:
