This Week’s Before the Impact Is Online

November 10, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Before the Impact Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Killer Kelly battles Sandra Moone on this week’s Before the Impact, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below which kicks off at 7:15 PM ET/4:15 PM PT and is described as follows:

The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:15pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. Killer Kelly is on the hunt for “fresh meat” as she goes one-on-one with Sandra Moone in a match you won’t see anywhere else. Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT as Over Drive draws near.

Before the Impact, Jeremy Thomas

