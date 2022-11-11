This Week’s Before the Impact Is Online

Killer Kelly battles Sandra Moone on this week’s Before the Impact, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below which kicks off at 7:15 PM ET/4:15 PM PT and is described as follows:

