This Week’s Before the Impact Is Online

The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:15pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. Andrew Everett returns to IMPACT Wrestling as he takes to the skies with NJPW up-and-comer, Yuya Uemura! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT.