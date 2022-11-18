wrestling / News
This Week’s Before the Impact Is Online
November 17, 2022 | Posted by
Andrew Everett takes on Yuya Uemura on this week’s Before the Impact, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below which kicks off at 7:15 PM ET/4:15 PM PT and is described as follows:
The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:15pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. Andrew Everett returns to IMPACT Wrestling as he takes to the skies with NJPW up-and-comer, Yuya Uemura! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT.
