This Week’s Before the Impact Is Online

Kick off your night Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:15pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. Raj Singh and Shera look to get back in the win column as they face off against the unique pairing of Yuya Uemura and Delirious in an exclusive matchup! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT on the heels of an earth-shattering Over Drive.