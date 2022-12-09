wrestling / News
This Week’s Before the Impact Is Online
December 8, 2022 | Posted by
Trey Miguel is in action on this Before the Impact, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below which kicks off at 7:15 PM ET/4:15 PM PT and is described as follows:
Kick off your night Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:15pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. After becoming X-Division Champion in controversial fashion, a new-attitude Trey Miguel battles young upstart Jason Hotch! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT.
