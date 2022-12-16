wrestling / News
This Week’s Before the Impact Is Online
December 15, 2022 | Posted by
Shera is in action on this Before the Impact, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below which kicks off at 7:15 PM ET/4:15 PM PT and is described as follows:
The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:15pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. Don’t miss an exclusive showdown between Shera and Jack Price! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT.
