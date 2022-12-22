This Week’s Before the Impact Is Online

Taylor Wilde faces KiLynn King on this week’s Before the Impact, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below which kicks off at 7:15 PM ET/4:15 PM PT and is described as follows:

The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:15pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. A new side of Taylor Wilde will be unleashed as the “Wilde Witch” locks up with IMPACT newcomer KiLynn King! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT.