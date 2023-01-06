This Week’s Before the Impact Is Online

Gisele Shaw and KiLynn King do battle on this week’s Before the Impact, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below which kicks off at 7:15 PM ET/4:15 PM PT and is described as follows:

