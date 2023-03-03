wrestling / News
This Week’s Before the Impact Is Online
March 2, 2023 | Posted by
Decay faces Heath and Rhino on this week’s Before the Impact, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below which kicks off at 7:15 PM ET/4:15 PM PT and is described as follows:
The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:15pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. Two of IMPACT Wrestling’s top tag teams jockey for position as Decay battles Heath and Rhino in a match you won’t see anywhere else! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT.
