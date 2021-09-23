wrestling / News
This Week’s Before the Impact Is Online
September 23, 2021 | Posted by
This week’s Before the Impact is recapping the events of Victory Road, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below, which kicks off at 7:30 ET/4:30 PT before tonight’s show:
More Trending Stories
- WWE Had Interest in Signing Britt Baker Earlier This Year
- CM Punk On AEW Deal With Owen Hart Foundation, Says AEW ‘Did The Unthinkable’
- Dark Side of the Ring Co-Creator Evan Husney Says No Word Yet on Season 4, Thinking of Ways to Package Extra Content for Fans
- CM Punk Weighs in on Bron Breakker’s Ring Name, Jokes About AEW Attendance With ‘93,173’