wrestling / News
This Week’s Before the Impact Is Online
October 7, 2021 | Posted by
This week’s Before the Impact features Matthew Rehwoldt vs. Laredo Kid, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below, which kicks off at 7:30 ET/4:30 PT before tonight’s show:
