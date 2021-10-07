wrestling / News

This Week’s Before the Impact Is Online

October 7, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Before the Impact

This week’s Before the Impact features Matthew Rehwoldt vs. Laredo Kid, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below, which kicks off at 7:30 ET/4:30 PT before tonight’s show:

Before the Impact, Jeremy Thomas

