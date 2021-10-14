wrestling / News

This Week’s Before the Impact Is Online

October 14, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Before the Impact

Hernandez battles Fallah Bahh in this week’s Before the Impact, and the video is online. You can see the video below, described as follows:

“Gia Miller, Jon Burton and Josh Mathews recap an amazing KNOCKOUTS KNOCKDOWN event (available 24/7 on YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders) and preview tonight’s episode of IMPACT! This week’s exclusive match: Hernandez collides with Fallah Bahh.”

Our live coverage of tonight’s show courtesy of Andrew Cazer is here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Before the Impact, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading