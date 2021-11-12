wrestling / News
This Week’s Before the Impact Is Online
November 11, 2021 | Posted by
Savannah Evans is battling Rachael Ellering on this week’s Before the Impact, and the livestream is online. You can see the livestream below for the video, which kicks off at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT:
