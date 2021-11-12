wrestling / News

This Week’s Before the Impact Is Online

November 11, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Before the Impact

Savannah Evans is battling Rachael Ellering on this week’s Before the Impact, and the livestream is online. You can see the livestream below for the video, which kicks off at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT:

