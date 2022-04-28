This Week’s Before The Impact Online

Vincent battles Crazzy Steve on this week’s Before the Impact, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the pre-show episode, which kicks off at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT with the following description:

“The IMPACT World Championship finally belongs to Josh Alexander! Josh Mathews and Gia Miller report from the massive REBELLION event. PLUS – in an exclusive match – Decay’s Crazzy Steve takes on Honor No More’s Vincent.”