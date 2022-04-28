wrestling / News
This Week’s Before The Impact Online
April 28, 2022 | Posted by
Vincent battles Crazzy Steve on this week’s Before the Impact, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the pre-show episode, which kicks off at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT with the following description:
“The IMPACT World Championship finally belongs to Josh Alexander! Josh Mathews and Gia Miller report from the massive REBELLION event. PLUS – in an exclusive match – Decay’s Crazzy Steve takes on Honor No More’s Vincent.”
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On If He Ever Thought TNA Could Compete With WWE, TNA’s Open Fight Night & Gut Check Concepts
- AEW Dynamite Reportedly Rewritten Heavily Due to Hangman Page’s COVID Diagnosis
- Sgt. Slaughter Signs Multi-Year Deal With Hasbro, Returning To G.I. Joe
- Brian “Road Dogg” James On How Angry He Was At WWE, Coming Up With The Voodoo Kin Mafia Name