This Week’s Before The Impact Online
April 6, 2023
Heath and Rhino are in action on this week’s Before the Impact, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below which kicks off at 7:15 PM ET/4:15 PM PT and is described as follows:
Kick off your night Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:15pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. As he prepares to defend the X-Division Title against Lince Dorado at Sacrifice, X-Division Champion Trey Miguel goes one-on-one with Kevin Knight. Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT.
