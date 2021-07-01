wrestling / News
This Week’s Before the Impact Online
July 1, 2021 | Posted by
This week’s Impact Wrestling is arriving soon, and the Before the Impact pre-show is online. You can see the video below, and follow our live coverage when it comes online shortly.
The episode is described as follows:
“Get ready for tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling with in-depth analysis, interviews and sneak peeks! Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo battles former partner Kimber Lee in a one on one collision!”
