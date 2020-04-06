This Week’s Being the Elite Features A Young Bucks Match, Taya Valkyrie Cameo

A new episode of Being the Elite is now online and features several matches that were taped at the BTE Compound in California. You can find a full recap below.

The episode description included the following disclaimer: “We at BTE are fully aware of the gravity of the current situation. At this point in time we are obeying all stay at home orders and following all necessary precautions. At the time of this taping, we followed all guidelines that were in effect at the time, most importantly the limit on gatherings larger than 10 people. Rest assured that all participants of this taping were examined prior to filming and perceived to be healthy enough to participate. As important as we believe entertainment be in this difficult time, we would never risk our health or the health of our family to pursue it. Please enjoy this episode in the safety of your homes, and continue to follow all current health guidelines.”

– Peter Avalon shows up to Brandon Cutler’s house and they bicker over, basically, who the bigger loser is. Avalon says that since they both have a losing streak, they should team up and try to win together.

– Avalon and Cutler team up against SCU’s Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian. The match goes about seven minutes before both SCU members pin the members of the other team. When Avalon and Cutler ask the ref who lost, he says they both did and are losers.

– Luchasaurus walks the empty streets before finding himself at the home of Impact Wrestling’s Taya Valkyrie. She asks what he wants and he says he wants to see “him.” They didn’t specify, but Valkyrie’s husband John Morrison did ‘kill’ Luchasaurus while the two were in Lucha Underground together. The dinosaur says he’s looking for his tail and needs his friends. Taya mocks him and mentions his ‘Elite’ friends Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt before he leaves.

– Christopher Daniels visits Matt Jackson in his door-less locker room and asks where the cleaner for the ring is. Jackson tells him to stay six feet away from him.

– Scorpio Sky is pulled over by ‘Trevor’ and ‘Arthur’, who say the only good thing about him is his SCU teammates. They try to get a bribe out of him but he threatens to call his uncle, who was with the LAPD for 35 years.

– Kenny Omega is at the Dynamite tapings and gives a brief update on his hand. He also talks about the ‘undisclosed location’ the taping happened at. Colt Cabana interrupts and asks if he’s filming, so Omega chases him away. They go in one tunnel and out another, wearing each other’s shirts. It happens again but ends up with Colt chasing Omega.

– The Young Bucks have a six-minute match with Team High Risk (Simon Lotto and Steven Andrews), which they win via pinfall. Matt tells Nick he thinks they could have won quicker. Nick says he’s not 100% yet but is getting there. Nick says he thinks he’ll be ready if he can do a certain move in the ring, but Matt says someone could die if he does.

– Kazarian meets with Team High Risk after their match. They argue over racking weights and a ‘Squash match’ is set for next week’s BTE.