Various News: This Week’s Being The Elite Online, WOW – Women Of Wrestling Star Appears on Tamron
January 2, 2023
– This week’s episode of Being the Elite features the Elite prepping for match six in their best of seven series with Death Triangle while also dealing with snow. You can see the episode below, titled “Carnage and Cold Weather”:
– WOW – Women Of Wrestling star Keta Rush appeared on daytime syndicated talk show Tamron. You can see her full appearance below:
