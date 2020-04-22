wrestling / News
Various News: This Week’s Edition of The Bump With Triple H, Rush Defends ROH Title Against Rush Jr, WWE Stock Update
April 22, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE has posted a livestream of this week’s episode of The Bump, which features Triple H, Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella, Nia Jax, Dolph Ziggler and Drake Maverick.
– ROH has posted a new video online featuring RUSH defending the ROH World title against ‘Rush Jr.’
– WWE stock opened at $40.34 per share today.
