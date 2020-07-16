This Week’s Episode of MLW Pulp Fusion Online

This week’s episode of MLW Pulp Fusion is now online. You can see the episode below, which is described as follows:

CONTRA Unit release a video about MLW’s failed attempt to retake the league headquarters.

King Mo throws some verbal haymakers.

Konnan offers Salina de la Renta an olive branch.

Hammerstone game plans the first annual Hammerstone Bodybuilding Invitational.

Richard Holliday takes legal action… and you’ll be shocked to hear who he has targeted!

Colonel Parker and his girl enjoy their vacation at the Fontainebleau in Miami.

Los Parks hit the gym as rumors swirl around Promociones Dorado.

World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed has a message to all middleweights around the world.

Filthy Tom Lawlor and Kit Osbourne hit the road.

Gino copes with fame in Houston.

Zenshi has golden aspirations in MLW.