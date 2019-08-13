This Week’s Episode of MLW: Fusion Online

– MLW has released the latest episode of MLW: Fusion online, featuring Savio Vega’s debut and more. You can see the full episode below, which is described as follows:

The rise of CONTRA Unit continues as a new soldier is revealed. Who is the mysterious culprit that blinded Marshall Von Erich last week on FUSION? CONTRA vows to make a statement about the incident and their upcoming battle in the War Chamber.

Speaking of CONTRA, Josef Samael and Simon Gotch will be in tag team action as the global dealers in violence continue their campaign of chaos in Major League Wrestling.

Tom Lawlor and Ross Von Erich have agreed to speak on camera and give fans an update on the status of Marshall Von Erich’s eyes after the shocking incident involving CONTRA last week.

The lifestyles of the Rich and Dynastic is back. The elitists promise to give “Joe 6-pack” at home rare access to high society. Then, National Openweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone enters the ring as he takes on the top ranked Caribbean wrestler – the legendary Savio Vega. Will the can’t miss franchise player Hammerstone conquer the king of the Caribbean?

Promociones Dorado’s newest and perhaps most dangerous luchador Bestia 666 promises to unleash carnage as he takes on the “Tijuana Thriller” Rey Horus. Salina de la Renta has not forgotten or forgiven Rey Horus after some bitter negotiations on a contract and now she sends the “Devil of Baja” to inflict some pain and punishment.

H2tv returns as Teddy Hart and Davey Boy Smith try to teach Pillman how to moonsault… and talk about MJF’s elite ass kissing?