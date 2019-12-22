This Week’s Episode of MLW: Fusion Online

– MLW has released this week’s episode of MLW: Fusion. You can check it out below. The episode is described as follows:

•Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Low Ki – Opera Cup opening round match

•MJF vs. Alex Hammerstone – Opera Cup opening round match

•Jimmy Havoc vs. Mance Warner – Prince of Darkness Match

A double main event headlines this week’s Fusion featuring two major Opera Cup opening round bouts… but what is Tom Lawlor up to?

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor has a special announcement, but will he have to contend with Ross Von Erich? After being betrayed by his former friend, Ross looks to avenge his brother’s attacker and get payback on traitor Tom Lawlor.

Will Lawlor be able to elude Ross, or will he come face to face with some Texas justice?

A dream match is featured in the main event as the opening round of the Opera Cup comes to a close. For the first-time ever Low Ki fights Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Fighting for his family’s legacy and the coveted Opera Cup trophy, Smith promises to match Low Ki hold for hold, move for move and strike for strike as the two strong style combatants collide.

The return of the Opera Cup tournament after a 71-year hiatus continues in another opening round bout. In a match no one expected, MLW matchmakers and the Hart/Smith family have selected MJF and National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone for an opening round Opera Cup match.

For the first-time ever the Dynasty will clash as the Burberry wearing New York loudmouth MJF wrestles his fellow Dynasty team member and reigning National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone in a match that could forever alter the relationship between the two elitists.

After the off-camera chaos a few weeks ago, Jimmy Havoc clashes with rival Mance Warner in a Prince of Darkness match. What happens when Ol Mancer and England’s Most Dangerous man are cloaked in hoods and must rely on their instincts to defeat the other? Tune in to find out!

Join Rich Bocchini and AJ Kirsch from the Melrose Ballroom in New York City for a night of top ranked action.