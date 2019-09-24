This Week’s Episode of MLW: Fusion Online – Dynasty Defend Tag Team Titles, More

– The latest episode of MLW: Fusion is now online, with a tag team championship defense and more. MLW has posted the latest episode to their YouTube account, which you can check out below. The episode features:

* Best of Three Falls MLW Tag Team Championship Match: The Dynasty vs. The Hart Foundation (Teddy Hart and Davey Boy Smith Jr.)

* Jordan Oliver vs. Zenshi.

* Also appearing: The Von Erichs, Austin Aries, Salina de la Renta and more.