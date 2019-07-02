wrestling / News
This Week’s Episode of MLW: Fusion Online
July 1, 2019 | Posted by
– The latest episode of MLW: Fusion has been released online. You can see the episode below, which features the following card:
* Tom Lawlor vs. Josef Samael
* Austin Aries vs. Adam Brooks
More Trending Stories
- Paul Heyman Says General Managers in WWE Are ‘Played Out’, Describes How He Likes to Write Storylines
- Eric Bischoff Says New Job With WWE Is ‘Biggest Opportunity’ He’s Ever Had In Wrestling, Confirms When He’s Moving to Connecticut
- Mark Henry Recalls Ron Simmons Shooting on Ahmed Johnson During WWE Match For Hurting Him, Johnson’s Career Being Over Afterward
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Vince McMahon’s Attitude Backstage In 1994 When He Was Facing Steroid Trial, Lawsuits, and Hogan’s Jump to WCW