This Week’s Episode of MLW: Fusion TV Online
May 13, 2019 | Posted by
– Major League Wrestling has uploaded this week’s episode of MLW: Fusion TV to YouTube. You can see the episode below, which features:
• National Openweight Championship Semi-Final Match: Alexander Hammerstone vs. Gringo Loco
• Rey Feníx vs. Air Wolf
• Super Heavyweight Showdown: Barrington Hughes (undefeated) vs. Jacob Fatu of CONTRA Unit (undefeated)
