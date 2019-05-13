This Week’s Episode of MLW: Fusion TV Online

– Major League Wrestling has uploaded this week’s episode of MLW: Fusion TV to YouTube. You can see the episode below, which features:

• National Openweight Championship Semi-Final Match: Alexander Hammerstone vs. Gringo Loco

• Rey Feníx vs. Air Wolf

• Super Heavyweight Showdown: Barrington Hughes (undefeated) vs. Jacob Fatu of CONTRA Unit (undefeated)