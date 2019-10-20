Below is this week’s episode of MLW Fusion along with MLW’s preview and card for the show.

It’s a pro wrestling super summit south of the border as MLW journeys to Mexico for a historic co-promoted card with The Crash Lucha Libre.

In the first-ever title versus title match, MLW National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone wrestles Crash Heavyweight Champion Rey Horus with both belts on the line. Who will triumph in this international inter-promotional extravaganza? Tune in to find out.

Alex Hammerstone isn’t the only member of the Dynasty in Mexico as the reigning World Tag Team Champions MJF and Richard Holliday join Hammerstone in Mexico but what’s the status of tonight’s World Tag Team title match with the Von Erichs?

The rogue rookie Brian Pillman Jr. talks exclusively to Kaci Lennox about what went down in the ring against Austin Aries.

Promociones Dorado’s Salina de la Renta is in the house as the empresaria readies for LA Park’s World Heavyweight title match at Saturday Night SuperFight live on PPV. What does the Puerto Rican powerbroker have to say? Find out on Fusion this week!

The Crash presents a triangle match with Oráculo vs. Black Danger vs. Ricky Marvin.

Join AJ Kirsch and Rich Bocchini from Tijuana, Mexico for a night of world championship action featuring high flying lucha and more!

CARD:

* TITLE VS TITLE: National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone vs. CRASH

* Heavyweight Champion Rey Horus

* World Tag Team Title Match: Los Parks vs. The Dynasty (c)

* Ricky Marvin vs. Oraculo vs. Black Danger