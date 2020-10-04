wrestling / News
This Week’s Episode of MLW Underground is Now Online
This week’s episode of MLW Underground is now online, featuring a match between Sabu and Mikey Whipwreck.
Here’s a synopsis: Matches:
•La Parka vs. Sabu
•Christopher Daniels (with Jerry Lynn) vs. Billy Fives
Following what can only be described as one of the most shocking nights in Major League Wrestling history, return to the Underground with the new World Heavyweight Champion Steve Corino.
MLW examines Corino’s Machavilian plot to gain the World Heavyweight Title as the Extreme Horsemen now control all the gold in MLW.
The war between La Parka and Sabu reaches its final battle as two of the greatest brawlers in the sport’s history collide in the final chapter of their rivalry.
Can Sabu vanquish the unrelenting La Parka? Or will Sabu follow the fate of his manager Bill Alfonso and be confined to a hospital bed? Tune in to find out!
“The Fallen Angel” Christopher Daniels continues his rise to power as the man who brought Jerry Lynn over to the darkside returns to action.
All of this plus CM Punk looks to get through to Simply Luscious, The Extreme Horsemen celebrate their victory and enact a little revenge, plus an Extreme Icon acts as the cavalry in Terry Funk’s battle against the Horsemen.
Join Joey Styles as he calls the action!
